Southfield singer-songwriter due in small venue during his current walk across U.S.

Mike Posner (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Mike Posner will perform at Detroit's City Theatre on May 29, during a stop on the singer-songwriter's current walk across America.

Tickets for the show, $30, are on sale now via Ticketmaster, the Little Caesars Arena box office and 313Presents.com.

Posner, the Grammy-nominated Southfield native, began walking across America last month. He started in Asbury Park, New Jersey and will end in Venice, California, and the 2,800 mile trek is expected to take six to eight months.

He is updating fans on the progress of his journey through Instagram. As of Tuesday, he was in Pittsburgh, having traveled 377 miles thus far.

The City Theatre show is part of a series of concerts Posner is performing along the journey. He previously performed what he dubs a "ninja show," a free acoustic performance, while visiting State College, Pennsylvania.

Posner, 31, released his most recent album "A Real Good Kid" in January.

Posner previously performed at the City Theatre in April 2014.

