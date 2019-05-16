In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during their No Filter tour in London. (Photo: Mark Allan, Mark Allan/Invision/AP)

New York – The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25. All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there’s a new date in New Orleans.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can’t attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.

Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter U.S. Tour

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 29 – Ontario, Canada @ Burl’s Creek

July 3 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

July 7 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Tickets on sale May 31st at 10am local time)

July 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

August 26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

