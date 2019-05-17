Artist Spotlight: Gro-Town and Miss Danielle
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Gro-Town
Line up: Gro-Town is Miss Danielle (Danielle Carlomusto), a local musician, garden enthusiast and mother of twins.
The sound: Carlomusto's Gro-Town is a multi-media children's entertainment outlet for kids of preschool age that blends upbeat pop music, the outdoors and simple ideas, like putting your feet in the dirt.
Next: Her eight-episode web series kicks off today on Facebook and YouTube. Miss Danielle will perform an acoustic show 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward in Detroit. Visit gro-town.com for more information.
Melody Baetens
