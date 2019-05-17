Miss Danielle will perform an acoustic Gro-Town show at the Detroit Public Library Tuesday morning (Photo: Courtesy of Gro-Town)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Gro-Town

Line up: Gro-Town is Miss Danielle (Danielle Carlomusto), a local musician, garden enthusiast and mother of twins.

The sound: Carlomusto's Gro-Town is a multi-media children's entertainment outlet for kids of preschool age that blends upbeat pop music, the outdoors and simple ideas, like putting your feet in the dirt.

Next: Her eight-episode web series kicks off today on Facebook and YouTube. Miss Danielle will perform an acoustic show 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward in Detroit. Visit gro-town.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/05/17/artist-spotlight-gro-town-and-miss-danielle/1157992001/