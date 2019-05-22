Artist Spotlight: Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic
Name: Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic
Line up: This ensemble is made up of a rotating band of high school musicians from Saline. They earn a spot in the group through competitive auditions.
Sound: The eclectic, versatile group plays folk, bluegrass, Americana, jazz, swing and Celtic.
History: Throughout the past quarter century the Saline Fiddlers have marched in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, toured all over the world and performed at the White House five times.
Next: The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will open for Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Saturday at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty in Ann Arbor. Tickets start at $45 and are available via Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the Saline Fiddlers visit salinefiddlers.com.
