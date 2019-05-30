Artist Spotlight: Billy Brandt and the Sugarees
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Billy Brandt and the Sugarees
Line up: Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandt is joined by a variety of Detroit-area musicians including songwriters Jill Jack, Maureen Hogan and Sarana VerLin, plus other musicians including drummer Todd Glass.
Sound: Rootsy Brandt dabbles in folk, rock, psychedelic, country and Celtic genres.
Next: He's got a busy summer with appearances both in and outdoors. Hear him and the band June 6 at the Whitney mansion and restaurant (4421 Woodward in Detroit) during their weekly garden parties. The performance starts around 7 p.m. and there is a $5 cover. Brandt and the Sugarees will also be at Trinity House Theatre, 38840 W. Six Mile in Livonia, on June 15. Tickets are $18 for the 8 p.m. show and can be purchased at .trinityhousetheatre.org.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.