Billy Brandt, second from right, and his band the Sugarees. (Photo: Courtesy of Billy Brandt)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Billy Brandt and the Sugarees

Line up: Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandt is joined by a variety of Detroit-area musicians including songwriters Jill Jack, Maureen Hogan and Sarana VerLin, plus other musicians including drummer Todd Glass.

Sound: Rootsy Brandt dabbles in folk, rock, psychedelic, country and Celtic genres.

Next: He's got a busy summer with appearances both in and outdoors. Hear him and the band June 6 at the Whitney mansion and restaurant (4421 Woodward in Detroit) during their weekly garden parties. The performance starts around 7 p.m. and there is a $5 cover. Brandt and the Sugarees will also be at Trinity House Theatre, 38840 W. Six Mile in Livonia, on June 15. Tickets are $18 for the 8 p.m. show and can be purchased at .trinityhousetheatre.org.

Melody Baetens

