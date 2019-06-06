The Firewalkers are a new Detroit-area band performing R&B, soul and rock. (Photo: Matthew Dolinar)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Firewalkers

Line up: Laura Mendoza, vocals and acoustic guitar; Rudy Varner, stand-up bass; David James, guitar; Loney Charles, drums.

Sound: This newly formed combo performs R&B, soul, blues and rock and roll that compliments their polished, vintage look.

Next: The Firewalkers play live June 15 at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale with the Corktown Popes. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 via Ticketweb.com. The Firewalkers make their Whitney Garden Party debut on July 11 with a 7 p.m. set at 4421 Woodward in Detroit. Cover charge for the Whitney's weekly summertime series is $5. For more information on the band visit facebook.com/thefirewalkersdetroit.

Melody Baetens

