Bob Seger took the stage just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for the first of a six night residency at DTE Energy Music Theatre, part of his "Roll Me Away: The Final Tour" sojourn.

He kicked things off with “Shakedown,” and stuck close to the set list of the past few months, with the band, brass and singers achieving liftoff almost immediately.

It’s hard to imagine a better backing ensemble than the Silver Bullet Band, their easy chemistry honed from years together.

Because this is a greatest hits tour, a few old favorites were dusted off by our host.

“Since this is the last tour, I’ve been bringing out some of the oldies I haven’t done in a long time,” Seger said, before launching into his mellow cover of Rodney Crowell’s “Shame On the Moon.”

“Well I was born in Detroit. You hear soul music, you hear R&B, you hear blues,” Seger said, introducing “Come to Poppa,” his redo of a Willie Mitchell song.

Bob Seger belts out a classic. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“We’ve Got Tonight” sparked a flood of cell phone lights, enough to light up an airport runway.

With Seger, 74, in such good trim, his voice deeper but still strong, why say it's the last tour? Since he's the bard of Michigan summer (certainly more than Eddie Money), he should do a residency at DTE every year and have the world come to him.

He has a particular ability for expressing the melancholy within joy, and the joy within melancholy. Maybe it's an Irish thing, but he smells fall in the air on the sunniest summer day, and sings wistfully about things going on "out past the cornfields where the woods get heavy,” things we know, here in Michigan.

We can hope. Meanwhile, we’ve got tonight — and Saturday, and Wednesday and. ..

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band “Roll Me Away Tour”



NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. - Addison Agen

Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. - Addison Agen

Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Addison Agen

Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. - Addison Agen

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. - Michigan Rattlers

Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. - Michigan Rattlers

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/06/06/bob-seger-delivers-for-michigan-fans-on-first-night-of-final-tour/1375511001/