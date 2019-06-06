Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band at DTE
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band do their first of six shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band do their first of six shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger points over at guitarist Rob McNelley, out of the fram at left, while they play "Shakedown." Guitarist Rob Chatfield is at right.
Bob Seger points over at guitarist Rob McNelley, out of the fram at left, while they play "Shakedown." Guitarist Rob Chatfield is at right. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger points over at guitarist Rob McNelley, out of the fram at left, while they play "Shakedown." Guitarist Rob Chatfield is at right.
Bob Seger points over at guitarist Rob McNelley, out of the fram at left, while they play "Shakedown." Guitarist Rob Chatfield is at right. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger reacts before starting his second song, "Still the Same."
Bob Seger reacts before starting his second song, "Still the Same." Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger smiles at the crowd.
Bob Seger smiles at the crowd. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guitarists Rob McNelley, left, and Mark Chatfield play during the opening song "Shakedown."
Guitarists Rob McNelley, left, and Mark Chatfield play during the opening song "Shakedown." Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Saxophonist Keith Kaminski, trombonist John Rutherford, and trumpeters Bob Jensen and Mark Byerly play during the opening song.
From left, Saxophonist Keith Kaminski, trombonist John Rutherford, and trumpeters Bob Jensen and Mark Byerly play during the opening song. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger points towards guitarist Rob McNelley, out of frame to left, while guitarist Rob Chatfield plays at right.
Bob Seger points towards guitarist Rob McNelley, out of frame to left, while guitarist Rob Chatfield plays at right. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guitarist Rob McNelley, right, plays a solo near bassist Chris Campbell during "Shakedown."
Guitarist Rob McNelley, right, plays a solo near bassist Chris Campbell during "Shakedown." Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Greg Morrow on the drums applauds the crowd before the band starts. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Greg Morrow on the drums applauds the crowd before the band starts. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Shakedown" to lead off the show.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Shakedown" to lead off the show. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Bob Seger took the stage just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for the first of a six night residency at DTE Energy Music Theatre, part of his "Roll Me Away: The Final Tour" sojourn.

    He kicked things off with “Shakedown,” and stuck close to the set list of the past few months, with the band, brass and singers achieving liftoff almost immediately.

    It’s hard to imagine a better backing ensemble than the Silver Bullet Band, their easy chemistry honed from years together. 

    Because this is a greatest hits tour, a few old favorites were dusted off by our host.

    “Since this is the last tour, I’ve been bringing out some of the oldies I haven’t done in a long time,” Seger said, before launching into his mellow cover of Rodney Crowell’s “Shame On the Moon.” 

    “Well I was born in Detroit. You hear soul music, you hear R&B, you hear blues,” Seger said, introducing “Come to Poppa,” his redo of a Willie Mitchell song.

    “We’ve Got Tonight” sparked a flood of cell phone lights, enough to light up an airport runway.

    With Seger, 74, in such good trim, his voice deeper but still strong, why say it's the last tour? Since he's the bard of Michigan summer (certainly more than Eddie Money), he should do a residency at DTE every year and have the world come to him. 

    He has a particular ability for expressing the melancholy within joy, and the joy within melancholy. Maybe it's an Irish thing, but he smells fall in the air on the sunniest summer day, and sings wistfully about things going on "out past the cornfields where the woods get heavy,” things we know, here in Michigan.

    We can hope. Meanwhile, we’ve got tonight — and Saturday, and Wednesday and. ..

    Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band “Roll Me Away Tour”
     

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters
    • Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. - Addison Agen
    • Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. - Addison Agen
    • Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Addison Agen
    • Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. - Addison Agen
    • Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. - Michigan Rattlers
    • Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. - Michigan Rattlers
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/06/06/bob-seger-delivers-for-michigan-fans-on-first-night-of-final-tour/1375511001/