The Scrappers perform Saturday at Otus Supply in Ferndale (Photo: Courtesy of the Scrappers)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Scrappers

Line up: Eddie Baranek, vocals and guitar; Dave Lawson, vocals and bass; Pete Ballard, pedal steel guitar; Ben Luckett, drums

Sound: Rock and roll with sweet harmonies and a touch of rootsy Americana for some Flying Burrito Brothers' vibes.

Next: The band has been around for quite a few years but only now is releasing its first full length. The self-titled effort will be released on vinyl by New Fortune Records and on CD by the band's own Barn Party Records. The celebration is Saturday at the Parliament Room inside Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Early Jones and Don Duprie open the show, which starts around 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Melody Baetens

