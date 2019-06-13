Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band at DTE
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band do their first of six shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019.
Greg Morrow on the drums applauds the crowd before the band starts. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Bob Seger points over at guitarist Rob McNelley, out of the fram at left, while they play "Shakedown." Guitarist Rob Chatfield is at right.
Bob Seger points towards guitarist Rob McNelley, out of frame to left, while guitarist Rob Chatfield plays at right.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Still the Same."
Guitarist Rob McNelley, right, plays a solo near bassist Chris Campbell during "Shakedown."
Bob Seger reacts before starting his second song, "Still the Same."
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Shakedown" to lead off the show.
Bob Seger smiles at the crowd.
Guitarists Rob McNelley, left, and Mark Chatfield play during the opening song "Shakedown."
From left, Saxophonist Keith Kaminski, trombonist John Rutherford, and trumpeters Bob Jensen and Mark Byerly play during the opening song.
Jim "Moose" Brown plays keyboards. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Shakedown" to lead off the show.
Saxophonist Alto Reed performs.
Bob Seger gets close to his fans.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Still the Same."
People on the lawn during the show.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Still the Same."
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform "Shakedown."
Addison Agen opens up for Bob Seger.
Addison Agen opens up for Bob Seger at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich. on June 6, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
    Bob Seger has three performances remaining at DTE Energy Theatre this month. But if you can't make it to Clarkston, catch Seger and his Silver Bullet Band at one of four new shows announced Thursday.

    Seger's "Roll Me Away" tour has added new shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Memphis and Baton Rouge. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 21.

    His final tour will feature such hits as "Beautiful Loser," "Night Moves," "Shakedown," and "Shame on the Moon."

    Seger and his band kicked off the tour in November 2018 and so far has entertained more than 700,000 fans. Fan club members will get a first crack at tickets; fan club packages are available here.

    Tickets for his shows can be purchased at BobSeger.com. 

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/06/13/bob-seger-adds-4-new-shows-roll-me-away-tour/1435215001/