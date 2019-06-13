Bob Seger has three performances remaining at DTE Energy Theatre this month. But if you can't make it to Clarkston, catch Seger and his Silver Bullet Band at one of four new shows announced Thursday.

Seger's "Roll Me Away" tour has added new shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Memphis and Baton Rouge. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 21.

His final tour will feature such hits as "Beautiful Loser," "Night Moves," "Shakedown," and "Shame on the Moon."

Seger and his band kicked off the tour in November 2018 and so far has entertained more than 700,000 fans. Fan club members will get a first crack at tickets; fan club packages are available here.

Tickets for his shows can be purchased at BobSeger.com.

