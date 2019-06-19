Detroit News photo of Krillin performing at Theatre Bizarre in 2018. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Name: Fuzz Fest

About: Fuzz Fest is not a band, but an annual celebration of the area's heavy rock, metal, noise rock and fuzz punk bands at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor. Now in its sixth year, the event showcases 33 bands on two stages over three nights.

Line up: Energetic hardcore noise rock band Child Bite headlines Thursday, along with Wizard Union, Cruthu, Super Thing Zzava, Los Drogas, Trout, You Look Poor and more. Friday's big names are thrashers S.N.A.F.U. and stoner/doom duo Bubak plus Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Midas, Electric Huldra and more. Saturday the festival wraps up with instrumental surf punk aliens the Amino Acids, plus Human Skull, Toe Cutter, Krillin Loose Koozies and more.

Details: Doors open at 8 p.m. each night and music fans 18 and older are permitted. Tickets are $12 each night at the door or get a three-day pass for $20. The Blind Pig is at 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. Visit blindpigmusic.com to get tickets.

