In his lyrics, Eminem made no secret of his ill will toward his dad

Eminem walks on the sidelines at Ford Field for a Lions game last September. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Associated Press)

Eminem's estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 67.

Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has frequently rapped about his non-relationship with his dad, whom he says he has never met. The elder Mathers left Em and his mother, Debbie, when Mathers was just a child.

In his 2002 single "Cleanin' Out My Closet," which is primarily about his turbulent relationship with his mother, Eminem addresses his father leaving at an early age. "I was a baby, maybe I was just a couple of months/ my (expletive) father must've had his panties up in a bunch/ ‘cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye/ no, I don't, on second thought, I just (expletive) wished he would die."

Mathers Sr. died in his home near Fort Wayne, Indiana, after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/06/26/report-eminems-estranged-father-dead-after-heart-attack/1572127001/