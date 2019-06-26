Report: Eminem's estranged father dead after heart attack
In his lyrics, Eminem made no secret of his ill will toward his dad
Eminem's estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 67.
Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has frequently rapped about his non-relationship with his dad, whom he says he has never met. The elder Mathers left Em and his mother, Debbie, when Mathers was just a child.
In his 2002 single "Cleanin' Out My Closet," which is primarily about his turbulent relationship with his mother, Eminem addresses his father leaving at an early age. "I was a baby, maybe I was just a couple of months/ my (expletive) father must've had his panties up in a bunch/ ‘cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye/ no, I don't, on second thought, I just (expletive) wished he would die."
Mathers Sr. died in his home near Fort Wayne, Indiana, after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.