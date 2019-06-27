Sold Only as Curio performs next month at Concert of Colors (Photo: Picasa)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Sold Only As Curio

Line up: Gregory Mulkern; five string banjo and vocals; Nate B. Jackson, electric guitar, dumbek, vihuela and vocals; Djeto Juncaj, oud, acoustic guitar and accordion; Bianka Black, violin; Erin Smith, vocals; Julien Saker, drums and percussion; Mark Newport, bass. Occasionally belly dancer Jenny Raquel joins the band on stage.

Sound: A blend of rock, soul, blues and punk with global influences. They aim to get the crowd dancing.

Next: Sold Only As Curio performs as part of the Concert of Colors next month in Midtown Detroit on July 13. Find them at 7 p.m. on the Wolverine Outdoor Stage near the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward in Detroit. The free multi-genre festival runs July 10-18. Visit concertofcolors.com for details.

Melody Baetens

