Watch Eminem turn tables on Chris D'Elia in new video
In the video for Logic and Eminem's "Homicide," Em gets revenge on the comedian
In a bit of role reversal, Eminem plays comedian Chris D'Elia in the newly released video for "Homicide," his single with Logic.
Backtracking a bit, "Logic" was released last month and features Logic and Eminem rapping rapid fire circles around each other. The song is a hit, having peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and racking up more than 100 million plays on Spotify.
In the song, Eminem's verse cuts abruptly to audio of D'Elia impersonating Eminem, culled from one of a pair of videos the former "Whitney" star made where he appropriates Slim Shady's freestyle flows.
For his part, Em approved of D'Elia's playful interpretation of his style.
"This is INCREDIBLE!!! 4 a second I actually thought it WAS me!!" Em wrote in a February tweet responding to one of D'Elia's videos.
D'Elia was appreciative of Em's response, and said he was never trying to shade Slim Shady.
"I was doing it from a place of love — so many rappers take themselves so seriously, so when they show some humility or poke fun of themselves it goes a long way," D'Elia told Billboard last month. "And I love Eminem. I'm a comedian, so that's how I show love. I've made it clear I'm a huge Eminem fan all over the internet."
In the "Homicide" video, released Friday, D'Elia plays Eminem, and an unrecognizable Em returns the favor by playing D'Elia underneath a wig and beard. (For his verse, Logic is played by actor Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in the 1993 summer classic "The Sandlot.")
Watch the "Homicide" video here; warning, explicit lyrics are contained within.
And for reference, here are D'Elia's videos impersonating Eminem.
"Homicide" appears on Logic's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," which was released in May.
