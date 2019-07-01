'Old Town Road' clocks a 13th week at No. 1, passing Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'

Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform "Old Town Road" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"Lose Yourself" lost.

For 17 years, Eminem's "8 Mile" anthem has been the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hip-hop single of all-time, an honor it shared with the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow" and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again." All three singles reigned at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 12 weeks.

Today, Lil Nas X surpasses Em and the others with "Old Town Road," which clocks its 13th week at No. 1 on the main chart, becoming the longest-reigning No. 1 hip-hop song in Billboard Hot 100 history.

"Old Town Road" is now entering rare chart air, tying Brandy and Monica's 1998 smash "The Boy is Mine" and Boyz II Men's 1992 blockbuster "End of the Road" as songs that have reigned for 13 weeks on the Hot 100.

Only nine songs have held the top spot on the chart longer: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito" were both No. 1 for 16 weeks, while Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together," Elton John's "Candle in the Wind 1997," Los Del Rio's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)," Boyz II Men's "I"ll Make Love to You," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk!" were all No. 1 for 14 weeks.

During his reign atop the Billboard chart, Lil Nas X — with a helping hand from Billy Ray Cyrus, who appears on the song's official remix — has blocked singles from Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, Drake and Billie Eilish from reaching the chart's pole position.

Lil Nas X's debut album "7" arrives at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart this week, one spot behind the Raconteurs' "Help Us Stranger."

"Lose Yourself" held the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 from the chart dated Nov. 9, 2002 until the chart dated Jan. 25, 2002. It was replaced by B2K and P. Diddy's "Bump, Bump, Bump."

