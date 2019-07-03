Artist Spotlight: Stef Chura
Name: Stef Chura
Sound: Indie pop or rock tunes powered by raw, but sometimes sweet, distinctive vocals.
History: Indie rock favorite Chura has been kicking it around the southeastern music scene for a good decade, but when her double full length "Messes" dropped in 2017 she earned national accolades from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.
Next: In support of her Saddle Creek Records release "Midnight" on Saddle Creek Records, the singer, songwriter and musician will hit the road for a summer tour. She performs at Deluxx Fluxx (1274 Library in Detroit) Saturday with French Vanilla and Johnny Ill. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10. Catch her locally while you can, as most of the remainder of 2019 has her traveling across North American and Europe. Visit stefchura.net for more.
Melody Baetens
