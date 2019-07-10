Throwaway plays Thursday at El Club in Detroit. (Photo: The Ottolab)

Name: Throwaway

Line up: Kirsten Carey, guitar and vocals; Jon Taylor, drums.

Sound: This duo slides on the garage rock spectrum between avant-punk and noise-rock.

The shtick: Throwaway is represented online as a woman with a paper bag on her head. According to the band the bag-headed woman represents "the rock goddess of legends."

Next: The twosome's album release party for their debut album "WHAT?" is Thursday at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor in Detroit. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10-$12. All ages are welcome. Listen to the band at therealthrowaway.com.

