Ed Sheeran's new album is a series of collaborations and, to celebrate its release, Sheeran is collaborating with Eastern Market.

On Friday, the day of the new album's release, Eastern Market will host one of 10 U.S. pop-up stores tied to Sheeran's "No. 6 Collaborations Project."

The store, located at 1400 Fisher Freeway, will be open from 3:06-9:06 p.m., and will feature exclusive merch and limited edition partnerships with streetwear brands Kid Super, Chinatown Market and Rhude, according to a release.

Sheeran will also have pop-ups in Chicago, Houston, New York, Boston and more.

"No. 6 Collaborations Project" follows Sheeran's 2017 album "÷," which featured the hits "Shape of You" and "Perfect."

The new set features collabs with Justin Bieber ("I Don't Care"), Travis Scott ("Antisocial"), Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars ("BLOW") and Ella Mai ("Put It All On Me"), while Eminem and 50 Cent show up on the track "Remember the Name." Eminem and Sheeran previously worked on "River," a track from Em's 2017 album "Revival."

Sheeran's last local concert was in September at Ford Field.

