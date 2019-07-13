The Raconteurs opened their North American tour with a blazing set at Detroit's Masonic Temple Friday night

During the Raconteurs' scorching hot tour opener at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Friday night, Jack White made a passionate plea to the sold-out crowd.

The Raconteurs play the Masonic Temple
The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Jack White on guitars, Patrick Keeler on drums and Jack Lawrence on bass, play at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on July 12, 2019.
The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Jack White on guitars, Patrick Keeler on drums and Jack Lawrence on bass, play at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on July 12, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs play with Jack White on vocals and guitar during "Bored and Razed."
The Raconteurs play with Jack White on vocals and guitar during "Bored and Razed." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Jack White on vocals and guitar and Patrick Keeler on drums.
The Raconteurs' Jack White on vocals and guitar and Patrick Keeler on drums. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs', from left, Jack White and Brendan Benson on guitars, and Jack Lawrence on bass.
The Raconteurs', from left, Jack White and Brendan Benson on guitars, and Jack Lawrence on bass. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs', from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Jack White on guitar and Jack Lawrence on bass.
The Raconteurs', from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Jack White on guitar and Jack Lawrence on bass. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs play, Patrick Keeler on drums, left, and Brendan Benson on guitar.
The Raconteurs play, Patrick Keeler on drums, left, and Brendan Benson on guitar. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Jack White on guitar at the Masonic Temple.
The Raconteurs' Jack White on guitar at the Masonic Temple. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Patrick Keeler on drums, left, and Brendan Benson on guitar.
The Raconteurs' Patrick Keeler on drums, left, and Brendan Benson on guitar. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson on guitar.
The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson on guitar. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs, from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Brendan Benson and Jack White on guitars and Jack Lawrence on bass, play at the Masonic Temple.
The Raconteurs, from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Brendan Benson and Jack White on guitars and Jack Lawrence on bass, play at the Masonic Temple. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson, left, and Jack White on guitars.
The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson, left, and Jack White on guitars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs play "Level" with Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass.
The Raconteurs play "Level" with Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs, from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Brendan Benson and Jack White on guitars and Jack Lawrence on bass, go into "Level."
The Raconteurs, from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Brendan Benson and Jack White on guitars and Jack Lawrence on bass, go into "Level." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass.
The Raconteurs' Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs', from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Brendan Benson on guitar and vocals along with Jack White.
The Raconteurs', from left, Patrick Keeler on drums, Brendan Benson on guitar and vocals along with Jack White. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs' Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass.
The Raconteurs' Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jack White plays an energetic guitar as the Raconteurs play.
Jack White plays an energetic guitar as the Raconteurs play. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Raconteurs end their second song, "Level," at the Masonic Temple.
The Raconteurs end their second song, "Level," at the Masonic Temple. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    “We want everybody to move into the city of Detroit,” White said, during a mid-show rendition of "Consoler of the Lonely." “Move out of the suburbs, move down to the city of Detroit and take this mother (expletive) over!”

    It was one of many high points in the band's rip-roaring 90-minute set, which unfolded before an audience that included White's mother, Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson and White's former bandmate, White Stripes drummer Meg White. 

    White, dressed in all black with black suspenders holding up his Levi's jeans, prowled the stage like an uncaged animal, pacing back and forth, climbing the drum riser and nearly falling over onto his guitar amp. He took a swing at his microphone stand and knocked it over during set opener "Bored and Razed." 

    The crowd — warmed up by stirring, spirited opening sets by gospel acts Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder and the Pure Heart Travelers — gave back all the energy that White put out, roaring in approval, clapping along and bouncing in unison to set closer "Steady As She Goes." 

    The show came after a busy week in Detroit for White: He and bandmate Brendan Benson played an acoustic concert Tuesday at Third Man Records Cass Corridor and he lead a charity baseball game Thursday at Hamtramck Stadium to benefit the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, the former home of the Negro League Detroit Stars. He also celebrated his 44th birthday this week. 

    And he's not finished. The Raconteurs play the Masonic Temple again Saturday night, with openers the Hentchmen and the Stools. Doors open at 8 and tickets are still available.

