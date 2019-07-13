The Raconteurs opened their North American tour with a blazing set at Detroit's Masonic Temple Friday night

Buy Photo The Raconteurs play with Jack White on guitar and vocals, left, and Jack Lawrence on bass at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on July 12, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

During the Raconteurs' scorching hot tour opener at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Friday night, Jack White made a passionate plea to the sold-out crowd.

“We want everybody to move into the city of Detroit,” White said, during a mid-show rendition of "Consoler of the Lonely." “Move out of the suburbs, move down to the city of Detroit and take this mother (expletive) over!”

It was one of many high points in the band's rip-roaring 90-minute set, which unfolded before an audience that included White's mother, Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson and White's former bandmate, White Stripes drummer Meg White.

White, dressed in all black with black suspenders holding up his Levi's jeans, prowled the stage like an uncaged animal, pacing back and forth, climbing the drum riser and nearly falling over onto his guitar amp. He took a swing at his microphone stand and knocked it over during set opener "Bored and Razed."

The crowd — warmed up by stirring, spirited opening sets by gospel acts Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder and the Pure Heart Travelers — gave back all the energy that White put out, roaring in approval, clapping along and bouncing in unison to set closer "Steady As She Goes."

The show came after a busy week in Detroit for White: He and bandmate Brendan Benson played an acoustic concert Tuesday at Third Man Records Cass Corridor and he lead a charity baseball game Thursday at Hamtramck Stadium to benefit the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, the former home of the Negro League Detroit Stars. He also celebrated his 44th birthday this week.

And he's not finished. The Raconteurs play the Masonic Temple again Saturday night, with openers the Hentchmen and the Stools. Doors open at 8 and tickets are still available.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/07/13/jack-white-masonic-crowd-move-detroit/1720566001/