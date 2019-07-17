LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Long before playlists were a thing, the astronauts aboard Apollo 11 chose their favorite tunes to listen to on the space flight and for their historic moon walk.

As the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins’ moon landing on July 20, 1969, approaches, it seems everyone is suggesting a moon-oriented Spotify playlist. These are filled with the usual suspects that mention the moon or are about space flight.

The 50th anniversary of man's walk on the moon
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, where temperatures ranged from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic footstep.
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, where temperatures ranged from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic footstep.
On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Armstrong would become the first of 12 Americans to walk on the moon from 1969 to 1972.
On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Armstrong would become the first of 12 Americans to walk on the moon from 1969 to 1972.
Thousands of newsmen and photographers line the banks of a lagoon at the Cape Kennedy Press Site on July 16, 1969 as the Saturn 5 Rocket with Apollo 11 astronauts aboard thunders from its launch pad three and a half miles away.
Thousands of newsmen and photographers line the banks of a lagoon at the Cape Kennedy Press Site on July 16, 1969 as the Saturn 5 Rocket with Apollo 11 astronauts aboard thunders from its launch pad three and a half miles away.
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon.
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descends the steps of the Lunar Module ladder to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70mm surface camera.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descends the steps of the Lunar Module ladder to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70mm surface camera.
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blasting off from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s.
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blasting off from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s.
A crowd in Central Park, New York, waits for news that the Apollo 11 crew has landed on the moon, July 20, 1969.
A crowd in Central Park, New York, waits for news that the Apollo 11 crew has landed on the moon, July 20, 1969.
Excited fans stand and cheer the announcement over the public address system of a safe lunar landing for Apollo 11, during the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, July 20, 1969.
Excited fans stand and cheer the announcement over the public address system of a safe lunar landing for Apollo 11, during the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, July 20, 1969.
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore.
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore.
A sidewalk cafe in the center of Milan, Italy, placed a TV set outdoors to follow the 24-hour program the Italian Radio and Television Service arranged to follow the Apollo 11 astronauts' moon landing, July 20, 1969. Few people went to bed during the night as hundreds gathered in front of the many outdoor TV sets to take advantage of the cooler night air.
A sidewalk cafe in the center of Milan, Italy, placed a TV set outdoors to follow the 24-hour program the Italian Radio and Television Service arranged to follow the Apollo 11 astronauts' moon landing, July 20, 1969. Few people went to bed during the night as hundreds gathered in front of the many outdoor TV sets to take advantage of the cooler night air.
A family in Tokyo watches their TV screen, where President Richard Nixon is superimposed on a live TV broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts' salute from the moon, July 21, 1969.
A family in Tokyo watches their TV screen, where President Richard Nixon is superimposed on a live TV broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts' salute from the moon, July 21, 1969.
In this July 20, 1969 photo, taken from a television monitor, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft.
In this July 20, 1969 photo, taken from a television monitor, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background.
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module.
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module.
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin carries scientific experiments to a deployment site south of the lunar module Eagle. One experiment involved the inner composition of the moon, and another tried to determine the exact distance from Earth. Photo was taken by Neil Armstrong of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin carries scientific experiments to a deployment site south of the lunar module Eagle. One experiment involved the inner composition of the moon, and another tried to determine the exact distance from Earth. Photo was taken by Neil Armstrong of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.
View of the Earth from the moon, taken from Apollo 11 in July of 1969.
View of the Earth from the moon, taken from Apollo 11 in July of 1969.
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969.
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969.
U.S. Navy personnel, protected by biological isolation garments, recover the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight-day mission to the moon.
U.S. Navy personnel, protected by biological isolation garments, recover the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight-day mission to the moon.
The Apollo 11 crew waits at the command module to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
The Apollo 11 crew waits at the command module to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot.
Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot.
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, from left, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, from left, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
The Apollo 11 crew in their isolation trailer, from left: Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, are greeted by their wives Pat Collins, left, Jan Armstrong and Joan Aldrin, after the spacemen arrived at Ellington AFB near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1969.
The Apollo 11 crew in their isolation trailer, from left: Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, are greeted by their wives Pat Collins, left, Jan Armstrong and Joan Aldrin, after the spacemen arrived at Ellington AFB near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1969.
New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969. In the lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. The motorcade traveled east on 42nd Street, toward the United Nations.
New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969. In the lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. The motorcade traveled east on 42nd Street, toward the United Nations.
Amid ticker tape and American flags, Apollo 11 astronauts wave to revelers during a parade up lower Broadway on Aug. 13, 1969, in New York. The spacemen, from left, are Michael Collins, Edwin Aldrin Jr. and Neil A. Armstrong.
Amid ticker tape and American flags, Apollo 11 astronauts wave to revelers during a parade up lower Broadway on Aug. 13, 1969, in New York. The spacemen, from left, are Michael Collins, Edwin Aldrin Jr. and Neil A. Armstrong.
Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Edwin Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and Neil Armstrong pose for photographers at the Space and Rocket Center, Saturday, July 15, 1989, Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon; Collins piloted the command module.
Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Edwin Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and Neil Armstrong pose for photographers at the Space and Rocket Center, Saturday, July 15, 1989, Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon; Collins piloted the command module.
Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 20, 1999. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the historic 1969 mission to the moon. The three were presented with the highest honor bestowed by the Smithsonian Board of Regents, by Vice President Al Gore at the ceremony.
Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 20, 1999. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the historic 1969 mission to the moon. The three were presented with the highest honor bestowed by the Smithsonian Board of Regents, by Vice President Al Gore at the ceremony.
From left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong gather in the White House Oval Office in Washington, on July 20, 2009, the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
From left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong gather in the White House Oval Office in Washington, on July 20, 2009, the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks to a reporter in front of the Saturn 5 Aft End, the F-1 rocket engines of the first stage of the Apollo 11/Saturn 5 launch vehicle, July 20, 2004, in Washington. While Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, both Michael Collins, 89, and Aldrin, 80, are alive today.
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks to a reporter in front of the Saturn 5 Aft End, the F-1 rocket engines of the first stage of the Apollo 11/Saturn 5 launch vehicle, July 20, 2004, in Washington. While Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, both Michael Collins, 89, and Aldrin, 80, are alive today.
Visitors gather around the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the moon and back from July 16-24, 1969, at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Aug. 25, 2012.
Visitors gather around the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the moon and back from July 16-24, 1969, at the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Aug. 25, 2012.
The console for Booster Systems Engineer, the first position on the first row known as "The Trench," has an overview of the display and projection screens as workers continue restoring the Apollo mission control room to replicate the Apollo mission era 50 years ago at the NASA Johnson Space Center, June 17, 2019, in Houston. The screens are displaying, from left, spacecraft telemetry data, the position of astronauts in relation to Lunar Lander while on the moon and the position of the Command Module as it orbits the moon.
The console for Booster Systems Engineer, the first position on the first row known as "The Trench," has an overview of the display and projection screens as workers continue restoring the Apollo mission control room to replicate the Apollo mission era 50 years ago at the NASA Johnson Space Center, June 17, 2019, in Houston. The screens are displaying, from left, spacecraft telemetry data, the position of astronauts in relation to Lunar Lander while on the moon and the position of the Command Module as it orbits the moon.
    Naturally, that means Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” The Police’s “Walking on the Moon,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and Zager & Evans’ trippy “In the Year 2525” — which was actually No. 1 on the national music charts throughout July 1969, the week man flew to, and first walked, on the moon.

    But only one of those songs actually was played by Apollo 11’s astronauts on their moon mission. (Nothing against Elton or the Police, but their spacey tunes were still light years away.)

    Vanity Fair tracked down the man behind the primitive playlists — we’d call them “mixtapes,” but even that term didn’t seem part of the pop culture lexicon until the 1980s.

    According to Vanity Fair, Mickey Kapp, son of the founder of Kapp Records and now in his late 80s, was pals with some of the astronauts. He was chosen to compile the songs onto cassettes the astronauts said they wanted to hear en route to and from the moon. They wanted to hear their favorite tunes.

    The audio cassette was still a relatively new format 50 years ago when popular music was defined by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Simon & Garfunkel, but its compact size — smaller than the portable 8-track tape cartridge — made it an ideal sound vessel for space travel.

    NASA began equipping astronauts with small Sony TC-50 cassette recorders — similar to the portable stereo Walkman, which would hit the world in 1979 — for the Apollo 7 mission in October 1968. The idea was so that they could log mission notes more easily than scribbling onto paper. But they could also use the cassette players for entertainment.

    Apollo 11 soundtrack

    Here’s what Kapp said Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins asked him to provide for the Apollo 11 mission — a taste of their “Astro Mix Tapes,” as Vanity Fair dubs the recordings.

    — “Fly Me to the Moon,” Frank Sinatra.

    The swinging 1964 Sinatra version recorded with Count Basie and arranged and conducted by Quincy Jones, was already a favorite of NASA space missions. “Old Blue Eyes’ “Fly Me to the Moon” was played on the Apollo 10 mission to the moon in May 1969 – a test run, if you will, for Armstrong and Aldrin’s actual walk on the moon two months later.

    But the Sinatra recording became immortal when Aldrin played it off of his NASA issued cassette player when he stepped onto the moon’s surface shortly after Armstrong.

    “The first music played on the moon. I freaked!” Jones told the New York Times in 1990, recounting how Aldrin surprised him at a party to tell him how he’d chosen “Fly Me to the Moon” as the soundtrack for his space walk.

    — “Galveston,” Glen Campbell.

    Aldrin was clearly into what Billboard charted as “easy listening” music back then. Or, the tunes your dad played on the record player console in the family den. Among his picks: this Jimmy Webb-written classic by Campbell, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Easy Listening chart soon after its February 1969 release.

    Webb has said “Galveston,” was written as an anti-war song when protests of the Vietnam War during President Nixon’s first administration were building to a crescendo. Campbell’s catchy, string-laden version, with its toned-down altered lyrics, was often perceived as a patriotic song, about a soldier missing his woman back home in the Texas city.

    Aldrin’s from New Jersey but clearly he must have responded to the Campbell sentiment in lines like “Galveston, I am so afraid of dying/Before I dry the tears she’s crying/Before I watch your sea birds flying in the sun, at Galveston.”

    — “People,” Barbra Streisand.

    Another Aldrin selection, this ballad was composed by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill for the 1964 Broadway musical “Funny Girl” that made its lead star – Streisand – “the greatest star.”

    And as Aldrin and his compatriots stared out at the stars in lonely, cold and quiet space, the song’s need for human connection – “People who need people are the luckiest people” – had to resonate in the Apollo 11 spacecraft. Even on its mono recording.

    — “Mother Country,” John Stewart.

    Stewart, fresh out of The Kingston Trio, had released his seminal folk album, “California Bloodlines,” in May 1969, a scant two months before Apollo 11’s blast off and seemingly too soon to catch the attention of busy astronauts prepping for a dangerous mission in space. But somehow, Aldrin heard and liked the album’s seventh track, buried on side two of the original vinyl LP.

    “Mother Country” is an affectionate ode to America during a tumultuous period – Stewart toured on presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy’s campaign trail, which ended when President John F. Kennedy’s brother was killed in 1968. Stewart’s baritone voice on the song was playing on the astronauts’ Sony TC-50 cassette recorder on their return to Earth.

    Producers of CNN’s acclaimed new documentary film, “Apollo 11,” heard the faint, scratchy sound of Stewart’s tune playing on the space craft amid the mission’s aural and visual footage and sought permission from Stewart’s widow, Buffy Ford Stewart, to include “Mother Country” in “Apollo 11,” Collect Space reported.

    Stewart, fascinated by space travel, was the unofficial songwriter for NASA and he paid tribute to the historic moon walk with his 1969 song, “Armstrong.”

    On the 25th anniversary of Apollo 11, Stewart released a seven-track EP he called “Armstrong.” The collection featured a re-recording of the title tune tribute, along with NASA sound clips that included Armstrong’s “One Small Step” transmission to Earth upon setting foot on the moon on July 20.

    Stewart’s “Armstrong” EP opens with a two-minute piece of President Kennedy’s “Vision” speech in which he laid out his long-term goal for a safe moon landing and return to earth by the end of the decade. JFK delivered that sound bite on May 25, 1961.

    Kennedy’s rival for the White House on that 1960 campaign – President Richard Nixon – got to deliver the congratulatory phone call to Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins on July 20, 1969.

    — “Three o’ Clock in the Morning,” Lou Rawls.

    Aldrin was an ol’ romantic, even at age 35 when velvet-voiced Rawls released this sweet ode to a loved one in 1965.

    “It’s three o’clock in the morning/We’ve danced the whole night through/And daylight soon will be dawning/Just one more waltz with you/That melody so entrancing/Seems to be made for us two/ I could just keep on dancing forever, dear, with you.”

    — “Angel of the Morning,” Bettye Swann.

    Most people probably know the popular versions of songwriter Chip Taylor’s “Angel of the Morning” through Merrilee Rush’s 1968 hit recording or Juice Newton’s Top 5 country-pop crossover smash in 1981. But this 1969 version by singer Bettye Swann, which “bubbled under” the Billboard Hot 100, was the Apollo 11 choice.

    — “Spinning Wheel,” Blood Sweat & Tears.

    “Spinning Wheel,” with its catchphrase “What goes up/Must come down,” must have been wishful thinking for the NASA flight crew back in Houston and the three men making history on their three-day, 238,000-mile journey to the moon and back.

    The week after splashdown, the jazz-rock crossover group’s eponymous “Blood Sweat & Tears” album returned to No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart – dethroning the Broadway cast recording of “Hair,” which was No. 1 when man first walked on the moon.

    The breakthrough hit from “Hair?” The out-there “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.”

    — “Mist of the Moon – Music Out of the Moon” and “Moon Moods,” Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman, Harry Ravel and Lex Baxter.

    Armstrong’s taste for exotica was revealed in high fashion when he took along a, well, weird album titled “Music Out of the Moon: Music Unusual Featuring the Theremin – Themes by Harry Revel” with him on board Apollo 11.

    The music, recorded by bandleader Baxter and released by Capitol Records in April 1947, was an amalgam of late 1940’s lounge jazz and orchestral film music cut with Hoffman’s otherworldly playing of the electronic theremin instrument.

    — “Everyday People,” Peggy Lee.

    The world was grooving to R&B superstar Sly Stone’s “Everyday People” for months after its November 1968 release. But maybe it was just a bit too gritty for the astronauts’ personal tastes. Still, they apparently couldn’t resist its melody as this cover by song stylist Peggy Lee found its way onto their Sony (pre-Walkman) cassette player.

    — “Everybody’s Gone to the Moon,” Jonathan King.

    Michael Collins chose this song by King, a British singer-songwriter, who brushed the American Top 20 with the hit in 1965. Nina Simone, Doris Day, Percy Faith and the Flaming Lips all had a go at “Everybody’s Gone to the Moon, but Apollo 11 sent it into the stratosphere.

