Jesse Palter performs Tuesday at the Magic Bag in Ferndale. (Photo: Magic Bag)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Jesse Palter

Sound: She's a singer/songwriter who produces emotional, yet catchy, piano-forward pop/rock.

History: If her name sounds familiar, it's because Jesse Palter has kicked around the local music scene before, but mainly as a jazz artist. Beyond that, she's been in the entertainment industry her whole life and has worked and recorded with folks who are associated with the best in the business. She's born and bred in Detroit, but currently based in Los Angeles.

Next: She comes home to celebrate the release of "Paper Trail," her debut full-length album, with a performance Tuesday at the Magic Bag. The album was produced by Doug Petty, who has worked with litany of well-known musicians including Céline Dion, Britney Spears and Enrique Iglesias. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tuesday and tickets are $15 in advance at themagicbag.com. The Magic Bag is at 22920 Woodward in Ferndale.

Melody Baetens

Singer/songwriter Jesse Palter's new album is "Paper Trail." (Photo: Magic Bag)

