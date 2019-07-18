Deadbeat Beat is Maria Nucculli, left, Alex Glendening and Zak Frieling (Photo: Lauren Montgomery)

Name: Deadbeat Beat

Line up: Alex Glendening, guitar and vocals; Maria Nuccilli, drums and vocals; Zak Frieling, bass.

Sound: Indie rock that has elements of jangle pop and 1960s garage.

Next: The trio is releasing the album "How Far" on Aug. 2. The new collection of songs came together while the band was touring off-and-on, booking shows themselves and opening for Guided By Voices, Tacocat, Protomartyr and others. Deadbeat Beat is kicking off another string of dates with a hometown show Saturday at UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull in Detroit. Serving as a release party for "How Far," the show starts at 9 p.m. and includes sets by Shells, Career Club and Soviet Girls. Visit deadbeatbeat.com for more information.

