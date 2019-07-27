Music fans lined up to take photos with this Mo Pop sign on Detroit's riverfront. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Part music festival, part fashion show and all summer fun, Mo Pop Festival kicked off Saturday at Detroit's West Riverfront Park.

Thousands of music fans piled into the annual outdoor music event to hear up-and-coming and established national artists as well as local acts.

"It's kind of the penultimate Detroit summer event," said Chris Waterman of Livonia, who was taking advantage of a grassy patch of the park to throw a Frisbee around with his neighbor John Voigt. "We're at the peak of summer, right? People can come out, sunny day, little bit of dirt, little bit of music, little bit of drink, food, fun. This has been great on the riverfront."

Besides prime people-watching, Saturday's main attractions are rock band Vampire Weekend and rapper, singer and flutist Lizzo, a Detroit native who is having a big year with the release of her third album "Cuz I Love You."

Lily Collins, 16, of Royal Oak and her sister Willa, 12, were most excited to see Lizzo Saturday evening.

"I'm really excited to hear her play the flute," said the older Collins, who attends Lamphere High School. "I love her so much. She's not afraid to be who she is and she's not afraid to wear what she wants, she's very confident."

Both sisters were marveling at the fashions at Mo Pop, which included a lot of short shorts, crop tops and animal prints. Fashions from the 1990s were also prevalent with plenty of lace, maxi dresses and combat boots.

"This is my first festival but not my first concert," said Willa, who described Mo Pop as "overwhelming, but a good kind of overwhelming."

John Voigt and Chris Waterson play Frisbee at Mo Pop Saturday evening. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Cara Niema of Ferndale said one of the benefits of Mo Pop is that with just two adjacent stages, fans don't have to pick and choose what musicians to see.

"It's different than any other music festival I've been to, because it's like friends, and food and then the music is cool because you can see everyone," she said.

Mo Pop Festival runs through midnight Saturday and continues Sunday with Tame Impala, Ella Mai, the Craig Brown Band and more. Tickets, $100, are still available at mopopfestival.com.

