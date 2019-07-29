Big Sean posts clips teasing music video
WDIV reporters ask fans whether the rapper is guilty or innocent in two new clips
Big Sean is teasing new content on social media.
Late Sunday, the Detroit rapper posted two clips to his social media accounts. Both feature reporters from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) interviewing fans in downtown Detroit, in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue, asking whether Big Sean is guilty or innocent.
Guilty or innocent of what? It's not clear, but fans — including Detroit comic Chris "Comedian CP" Powell — weigh in on the topic, as a banner across the screen reads, "Crowd Awaits Verdict on Big Sean."
The clips are likely tied to a music video Big Sean shot in May in downtown Detroit. Lawrence Lamont, Big Sean's frequent collaborator, directed the video.
Last week, Big Sean released two new singles, "Overtime" and "Single Again." The songs were his first solo releases since he released his fourth album, "I Decided," in February 2017.
