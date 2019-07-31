Tickets go on sale Thursday for the Sept. 22 tribute, which boasts performances by classic Motown artists and contemporary Detroit acts like KEM and Big Sean

Buy Photo Sean "Big Sean" Anderson (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Hitsville Honors, a tribute to Berry Gordy Jr. and the legacy and impact of Motown Records, is set to be part of the Motown Museum's 60th anniversary programming this fall.

Stars from the record label are expected to attend the evening event and the musical lineup features classic Motown acts like the Temptations, Four Tops, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas and Mary Wilson, and also contemporary artists Ne-Yo and Detroit's own KEM and Big Sean.

Hitsville Honors, held at Orchestra Hall at the Max M. and Marjorie J. Fisher Music Center in Detroit, is Sept. 22, and part of a weekend-long celebration of the record label held around town.

Tickets for the celebration are $50-$1,000 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at motownmuseum.org.

Other Motown 60 events planned include a Motown Gospel concert Sept. 21 at Detroit World Outreach and the "Soul in One" celebrity golf classic Sept. 23 at the Tam-O-Shanter Country Club.

