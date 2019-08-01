The first Ann Arbor Blues Festival lives on, 50 years later.

Third Man Records on Friday will release “Ann Arbor Blues Festival 1969 Vol. 1 & Vol. 2,” a 50th anniversary collection that includes 24 previously unheard songs.

The recordings include Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Big Mama Thornton, Son House, T-Bone Walker, Charlie Musselwhite and more. The deluxe edition box set includes a 58-page book that includes a full-size reproduction of festival organizer Jim Fischel’s program, plus other artifacts.

Buy the release via Third Man Records. Visit thirdmanstore.com for information.

“The Ann Arbor Blues Festival was really like our blues Woodstock. It brought together such an astonishing array of legendary artists, and for me, will always remain one of the greatest and most historic festivals ever,” said musician Bonnie Raitt in a news release.

The original festival was held Aug. 1-3, 1969, at Fuller Flatlands at the University of Michigan.

This year's event will be held Aug. 16-18 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Fairground in Ann Arbor. Visit a2bluesfestival.com for details.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/08/01/third-man-records-releases-recording-first-ann-arbor-blues-fest-ahead-50th-anniversary/1893718001/