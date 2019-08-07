Robyn announces first local concert in eight years
Swedish pop singer will perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple Oct. 8; tix on sale Friday
Robyn fans won't be dancing on their own come Oct. 8.
That's the day the sensational Swedish pop singer will perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple as part of her fall tour, promoters announced Wednesday.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
The engagement marks Robyn's first local concert in more than eight years. The last time the "Dancing On My Own" singer performed locally was a June 2011 concert at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.
Robyn's latest album, "Honey," was released in October 2018.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/08/07/robyn-announces-first-local-concert-eight-years/1934259001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.