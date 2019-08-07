Swedish pop singer will perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple Oct. 8; tix on sale Friday

Robyn fans won't be dancing on their own come Oct. 8.

That's the day the sensational Swedish pop singer will perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple as part of her fall tour, promoters announced Wednesday.

Robyn performs in concert during her "Honey Tour" last month in Philadelphia. (Photo: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

The engagement marks Robyn's first local concert in more than eight years. The last time the "Dancing On My Own" singer performed locally was a June 2011 concert at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Robyn's latest album, "Honey," was released in October 2018.

