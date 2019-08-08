Singer vows to continue once he's healed

Thanks to a chance encounter with a baby rattlesnake, Mike Posner's walk across America is on hold.

Mike Posner gives a thumbs up from the hospital after being bitten by a snake. (Photo: Instagram/mikeposner)

"Crazy day yesterday!" the Southfield-bred pop singer wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday, underneath a video of himself in a Colorado hospital, strapped to a gurney, being attended to by three medical personnel.

He continued, "I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got (bit) by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke!"

Posner says he was airlifted to a nearby hospital and received a dose of anti-venom. In the video, he gives a thumbs-up signal to the camera.

The 31-year-old said he'd be staying at the hospital for a few days and will not be able to continue his walk "for several weeks." But he plans to continue his walk once he's medically cleared. "KEEP GOING!!!!!!!" he wrote, which has become his motto for perseverance on his cross-country journey.

The "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" singer began walking across America on April 15. He walks around 20 miles a day, and has thus far hiked more than 1,600 miles, from New Jersey through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas to Colorado.

He has been sharing videos and progress reports from his 2,800 mile walk on his Instagram page. Earlier this week, he celebrated his arrival in Colorado by premiering a new song, "Prince Akeem," featuring Wiz Khalifa.

As for why he's walking, "I think you have to have goals that inspire you," Posner told The News in May. "Your whole life can't just be about taking care of stuff, and solving problems that exist. There has to be some element of mysticism and adventure, and the walk is that for me right now."

