Artist Spotlight: The Dropout
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: The Dropout
Lineup: The Dropout is multi-instrumental producer Andrew Ficker
History: Ficker was part of electro-punk band Nigel & the Dropout. He got his name because he's a high school dropout, having left school at age 16 to teach himself how to program computers.
Sound: Electronic dance music.
Next: The Dropout will return to the local stage for the first time in a while on Saturday at Deluxx Fluxx in Detroit. He has new lights, new songs and will celebrate the release of a new record "Lonely City," which is a collaboration between Ficker and other area musicians. Bob Lemon and Skyrise also play after doors open at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Deluxx Fluxx is at 1274 Library in Detroit. Visit andthedropout.com for more information.
