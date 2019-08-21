Andrew Ficker is multi-instrumentalist the Dropout. (Photo: The Dropout)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: The Dropout

Lineup: The Dropout is multi-instrumental producer Andrew Ficker

History: Ficker was part of electro-punk band Nigel & the Dropout. He got his name because he's a high school dropout, having left school at age 16 to teach himself how to program computers.

Sound: Electronic dance music.

Next: The Dropout will return to the local stage for the first time in a while on Saturday at Deluxx Fluxx in Detroit. He has new lights, new songs and will celebrate the release of a new record "Lonely City," which is a collaboration between Ficker and other area musicians. Bob Lemon and Skyrise also play after doors open at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Deluxx Fluxx is at 1274 Library in Detroit. Visit andthedropout.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/08/21/artist-spotlight-dropout/2024043001/