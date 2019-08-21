Eminem's publishers are asking Spotify to get lost.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, Eminem's publisher, Eight Mile Style, claims streaming service Spotify has infringed on the copyrights of hundreds of the artist's songs, including "Lose Yourself." The suit is seeking potential billions in damages, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Eight Mile Style's Joel Martin confirmed to The Detroit News on Wednesday that the lawsuit had been filed.

At issue is royalties for songwriters and proper payment from the Swedish streaming service, which is worth approximately $26 billion.

“Spotify has not accounted to Eight Mile or paid Eight Mile for these streams but instead remitted random payments of some sort, which only purport to account for a fraction of those streams,” the Ferndale, Michigan-based publisher told Bloomberg News.

The streaming service also claimed it didn’t know who held the copyright to Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” – winner of the Best Original Song at the 2003 Academy Awards, which is described in the lawsuit as “one of the most famous and popular songs in the world.”

Spotify “certainly knew (and had the easy means to know) that Eight Mile is the copyright owner of Lose Yourself,’” the publisher told Bloomberg. “With commercially reasonable efforts, that information was certainly available to them.”

The suit relates to 243 songs that Eight Mile co-owns and administers. Eight Mile claims Spotify had about 280 billion unpaid music streams from 2011, resulting in unpaid royalties of as much as $120 million.

At times, Spotify claimed to have a so-called compulsory license, which allows for songs to be used if a fee, set by the U.S. Copyright Office, is paid, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also said Spotify is not upholding its end of the deal of the Music Modernization Act, which was passed into federal law last year and was intended to make it easier for songwriters to collect royalties from streaming services.

Eminem's songs have been streamed billions of times on Spotify. His top song on Spotify, "'Till I Collapse," has been streamed more than 700 million times and he has seven songs that have reached more than 300 million streams on the service.

According to Spotify data, Eminem is the 36th most streamed artist in the world.

Spotify’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report.

