Detroit — The Detroit Youth Choir, which has been tearing it up on "America's Got Talent," will perform during the halftime show at the Lions' home opener, the team announced Monday via Twitter.

The Detroit Youth Choir moved on to the next round of competition Wednesday night on "America's Got Talent," following its performance Tuesday night of Carrie Underwood and Ludacris' "The Champion."

The group now goes on to compete in the show's next round, along with 22 other acts. The next round of performances takes place Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, with results shows airing Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.

From there, 10 acts will graduate to the finals on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, with one act going on to win a slot as a Las Vegas headline act and earning a $1 million prize.

But regardless of what happens, the group will be back in the spotlight for the Lions game on September 15 against the San Diego Chargers.

