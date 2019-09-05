Artist Spotlight: JAKDD
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: JAKDD
Line up: Jonathan Duncan, vocals and drums; Alexander Duncan, guitars and backing vocals; Dorinda Gist, bass and backing vocals; Dwayne Havard, guitars and backing vocals; Shanique Jackson, backing vocals.
Sound: Groove-heavy hard rock. The band is influenced by Motor City artists of all kinds, from Ted Nugent to Big Sean.
History: Formerly known as Next Gen, this Detroit-based rock group came together in 2005 and eventually evolved into JAKDD.
Next: See JAKDD at the Dally in the Alley Saturday. The five-piece band is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the Forest Stage. Dally is in Midtown Detroit between W. Forest and Hancock and Second and Third. Visit dallyinthealley.com for more information.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.