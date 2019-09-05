JAKDD performs Saturday at the Dally in the Alley. (Photo: JAKDD)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: JAKDD

Line up: Jonathan Duncan, vocals and drums; Alexander Duncan, guitars and backing vocals; Dorinda Gist, bass and backing vocals; Dwayne Havard, guitars and backing vocals; Shanique Jackson, backing vocals.

Sound: Groove-heavy hard rock. The band is influenced by Motor City artists of all kinds, from Ted Nugent to Big Sean.

History: Formerly known as Next Gen, this Detroit-based rock group came together in 2005 and eventually evolved into JAKDD.

Next: See JAKDD at the Dally in the Alley Saturday. The five-piece band is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the Forest Stage. Dally is in Midtown Detroit between W. Forest and Hancock and Second and Third. Visit dallyinthealley.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/09/05/artist-spotlight-jakdd/2165551001/