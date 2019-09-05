The "Roll Me Away" tour gets closer to the last note as Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band announce the final North American dates.

The band announced Thursday that concerts in Boston, Toronto, New York City and Philadelphia will go on sale Sept. 14, with the fan club presale starting Tuesday. Seger will play Boston's TD Garden on Oct. 24, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Oct. 26, Madison Square Garden in NYC on Oct. 30 and Philly'S Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 1.

Buy Photo Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

These shows finish off the final leg of the tour, which includes dates across the country. Seger performed a series of hometown shows in June, marking the last time he'll play DTE Energy Music Theatre.

By the end of the "Roll Me Away" tour, Seger and his band will have performed to more than 1 million fans.

Visit Bobseger.com for tickets and info on how to join the Bullet Club fan club.

Photo Gallery: Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour'

More: Seger, Silver Bullet Band play a fitting final show at DTE

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/09/05/bob-segers-final-north-american-tour-dates-announced/2213191001/