Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer headed to Comerica Park
Three huge rock acts are teaming up for a global stadium tour, including a stop at Comerica Park next summer.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will perform in Detroit Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, $29.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 20. Tickets are sold online at 313Presents.com and tigers.com/hellamega, or in person at the Comerica Park box office. Fans can also call (866) 66-TIGER. There's also an American Express card member presale that begins at 10 a.m. Monday.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day headline the "Hella Mega Tour," which kicks of in June in Paris. The highly influential punk trio is joined by Chicago rock band Fall Out Boy, which is about to release a "greatest hits" album.
The other heavy hitter on the trek is Weezer, which is releasing its 14th studio album, "Van Weezer," in May. All three bands will perform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week to promote the tour.
Ska punk band the Interrupters will open the Comerica Park show.
