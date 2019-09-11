The Lucid Furs play Saturday night at the Sanctuary in Detroit. (Photo: The Lucid Furs)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: The Lucid Furs

Lineup: Karen O'Connor, vocals; Norbert Joseph Kuhr, bass; Dan Regenauer, drums and backing vocals; Gordie Kasza, guitar.

Sound: They call themselves "freak rock," which is apt considering their style of hard rock with tinges of blues and psychedelia.

The road: The Lucid Furs try to get out of town to play fairly regularly. Because of this, their longtime bass player Kuhr is stepping down to make way for a more roadworthy band mate. He's been working with new member Nick Hudson to learn the songs, and Hudson will take over during the band's upcoming East Coast tour next month.

Next: Kuhr's last show with the band is Saturday at the Sanctuary, 2932 Caniff in Hamtramck (formerly Paycheck's Lounge). Prog rock group from Dayton, Ohio, Salvadore Ross opens the show along with local rock groups Dark Serenity, Stephanie Cox and the Blox and Edison Hollow. Doors open at 8 p.m. and cover charge is $10. Visit thelucidfurs.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/09/11/artist-spotlight-lucid-furs/2234649001/