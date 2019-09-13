CLOSE Rock performed Money's "Shakin'" during his concert Friday night at the former Pine Knob. The Detroit News

Kid Rock paid tribute to Eddie Money on Friday night at DTE Energy Music Theatre, the venue Money had performed at 38 times during his career.

Rock performed a cover of 1982's "Shakin'," Money's track from his fourth album, "No Control."

Eddie Money died Friday at the age of 70. The New York rocker was the perennial season opener at the former Pine Knob, opening the summer season there every year since 1992.

Friday's concert was Rock's third of four September shows at the Clarkston amphitheater. He closes out his run of concerts on Saturday night.

