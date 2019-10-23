Artist Spotlight: The Tellways
Name: The Tellways
Lineup: Rachael Stokes, lead vocals; Eric Mazurak, guitar and vocals; Eric Abbey, drums; Jim Hohner, bass; Ten, keyboard and trumpet; Roderick Jones, saxophone; Michael Freigruber, trombone.
Sound: Ska, rocksteady and soul music that you can dance to.
Next: Tuesday, the Tellways will help their friends at 2 Dogs Hot Sauce celebrate their new ghost pepper flavor at a free show at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. Doors open at 7 p.m. and S.U.B., HWT and Let's Be Frank will also play. Pjork pop-up and catering company will be selling food, and 2 Dogs will give out free sauce samples. There's no cover charge. The Tellways also perform twice next month at the newly-renovated Bowlero Lanes & Lounge in Royal Oak on Nov. 16 and 29. Visit thetellways.bandcamp.com.
Melody Baetens
