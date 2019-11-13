Camila Cabello brings 'Romance' tour to LCA in September
Tickets for the 'Señorita' singer's show go on sale Nov. 21
Camila Cabello will bring the tour behind her new album "Romance" to Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 5, tour officials announced Wednesday.
Tickets for the show begin at $32 and go on sale Nov. 21 via Ticketmaster. Mastercard holders have first access to tickets beginning Friday.
Cabello's sophomore album, "Romance," is due out Dec. 6. The set includes "Señorita," Cabello's hit duet with Shawn Mendes, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart in August.
agraham@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @grahamorama
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/11/13/camila-cabello-brings-romance-tour-lca-september/4176906002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.