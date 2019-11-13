Tickets for the 'Señorita' singer's show go on sale Nov. 21

Camila Cabello will bring the tour behind her new album "Romance" to Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 5, tour officials announced Wednesday.

Camila Cabello performs during the Taylor Swift Reputation tour at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tickets for the show begin at $32 and go on sale Nov. 21 via Ticketmaster. Mastercard holders have first access to tickets beginning Friday.

Cabello's sophomore album, "Romance," is due out Dec. 6. The set includes "Señorita," Cabello's hit duet with Shawn Mendes, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart in August.

