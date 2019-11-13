Tickets for the country superstar's show go on sale Nov. 22

He's got friends in low places and, in February, he'll be bringing them to Ford Field.

Garth Brooks will headline the Detroit Lions' home on Feb. 22, the superstar country performer announced Wednesday.

Buy Photo Garth Brooks performs for the crowd at Joe Louis Arena, Feb. 20, 2015 (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster. All tickets cost $94.95 and there is an eight ticket limit.

Brooks' last headlining performance in Detroit came with a string of six concerts at Joe Louis Arena in 2015, which marked his first area concerts since a run of five dates at the Palace of Auburn Hills in May 1996.

In June, Brooks made a surprise appearance at WYCD's Hoedown at DTE Energy Music Theatre and did a short 15-minute set, including a rendition of "Friends in Low Places" alongside Hoedown headliner Brantley Gilbert.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/11/13/garth-brooks-heading-ford-field-february/4176695002/