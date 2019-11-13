Tickets for the ex-One Direction singer's July 17 show go on sale Nov. 22

Harry Styles is taking his love on tour, and he's heading to Detroit.

The former One Direction singer's "Love on Tour" outing includes a July 17 date at Little Caesars Arena, Styles' camp announced Wednesday.

Buy Photo Harry Styles sings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 26, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22. Fans can pre-register for tickets through Styles' website.

Styles' tour kicks off in the UK in April and hits the States on June 26 in Philadelphia. He'll spend 10 weeks in the U.S. and he wraps his tour Sept. 5 in Las Vegas.

Jenny Lewis will open the U.S. dates.

Styles' second album, "Fine Line," is due out Dec. 13. The 25-year-old will pull double duty as host and musical guest this weekend on "Saturday Night Live."

Styles' last tour hit Little Caesars Arena in June 2018 and had fans screaming their heads off.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/11/13/get-ready-scream-again-harry-styles-hitting-lca-july/4176754002/