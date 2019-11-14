Tickets for the band's Sept. 11 concert go on sale Nov. 22

If you thought you'd seen the last of Kiss, think again.

Following the band's performance on its farewell tour at Little Caesars Arena in March, Kiss will return to the market on Sept. 11 with a show at DTE Energy Music Theatre, venue officials announced Thursday.

Kiss' End of the Road' tour with original members at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on March 13, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster channels. Meet and greet packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday through the band's website, kissonline.com, while fanclub pre-sales begin Wednesday.

So will the DTE concert mark the band's final area appearance? It's tough to say. But Kiss says it will put a final tent on its circus on July 21, 2021 in New York, which gives the group 10 months to swing through Detroit one "last" time.

You've been warned.

