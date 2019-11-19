Tickets for the Aug. 2 date go on sale Dec. 6

Michael McDonald is "Takin' it to the Streets" with old bandmates the Doobie Brothers, and is heading on the road for a 2020 tour that includes a date at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The Doobies will play the Clarkston amphitheatre on Aug. 2, tour officials announced Tuesday.

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald will play DTE Energy Theatre on Aug. 2 (Photo: Amy Harris / AP)

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 via Ticketmaster channels.

The DTE show is part of a 30-city tour that marks McDonald's first run of dates with the Doobie Brothers in more than 20 years.

The tour comes on the heels of the band's nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2020. The Doobies are nominated alongside Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Notorious B.I.G., Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5 and more.

