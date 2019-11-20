A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Audra Kubat

Sound: Indie folk

History: This thoughtful and creative singer and songwriter has been performing around the Detroit music scene for around 20 years. She's the recipient of several Detroit Music Awards and has released six albums.

Detroit singer/songwriter will celebrate the release of her seventh album Nov. 29 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. (Photo: Audra Kubat)

Next: Kubat will celebrate the release of her seventh album, "The Silver and the Salve," on Nov. 29 with two performances at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

"This collection of songs is an exploration within and without — the personal and the universal," she said in a press release about the album, which is on Whistle Pig Records. "An account of fragility, failings, and triumphs, this work reflects on the human condition and our relationship to self, others, and the natural world. This offering is a departure from my tradition and dives boldly into uncharted waters.”

Her ethereal voice will fill Rivera Court during performances at 7 and 10 p.m. She'll be joined by musicians who recorded with her on the album, including Emily Rose and Tamara Finlay, plus other talented friends she has invited to join her during these two free performances. The DIA is at 5200 Woodward in Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900 or visit dia.org for more information.

Melody Baetens

