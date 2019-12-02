Canadian singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her record-breaking album "Jagged Little Pill" with a North American Tour next year.

The local date will be July 21 at DTE Energy Music Theatre with opening acts Garbage and Liz Phair, two other women-led acts from the 1990s rock era.

Alanis Morissette is touring next year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her massive hit 'Jagged Little Pill.' (Photo: Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Tickets start at $26 for lawn and go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 via 313Presents.com, Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Purchase in person at the Little Caesars Arena box office in downtown Detroit. Presale and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Find more information at alanis.com.

Besides dominating the 1996 Grammy and Juno Awards, the album "Jagged Little Pill," Morissette's third studio album, reached No. 1 on charts around the world. It was also the top album of the 1990s on the Billboard 200.

In other Alanis news, Monday she also released a new song, "Reasons I Drink," which will be on her upcoming album slated for May titled "Such Pretty Forks in the Road." The "Jagged Little Pill" musical is also making its Broadway debut this week in New York City.

