Artist Spotlight: Pauline Martin
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Pauline Martin
Sound: Classical piano
History: Canadian-born pianist Martin, who has performed around the world, is the artistic director of the Chamber Soloists of Detroit group, which hosts classical concerts several times a year. She has performance degrees from Indiana University and has a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Michigan.
Next: Martin will perform "A Symphony of the Heart" Sunday with Detroit Symphony Orchestra soloists Alexander Kinmonth (oboe), Amanda Blaikie (flute), Ralph Skiano (clarinet), Karl Pituch (horn), Robert Williams (bassoon). The concert, at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmington Hills, will celebrate Beethoven's upcoming 250th birthday with "Quintet for Winds and Piano," plus other works. Come at 1 p.m. for light refreshments followed by seating at 1:30 p.m. and concert 2 p.m. Tickets are $30, $27 for seniors and $10 for students under 25. Purchase at chambersoloistsdetroit.org or call (586) 944-5353.
Melody Baetens
