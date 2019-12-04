Tickets for the June 16 show go on sale Dec. 13

Next summer's gonna hurt like a... well, you know the rest.

Maroon 5 will play DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 16, venue officials announced Wednesday.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime. (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

Presale tickets are available beginning Monday; general sales start at noon Dec. 13 via Ticketmaster channels.

Meghan Trainor will open the show, which is part of a North American run that launches May 30 and wraps Sept. 17.

The L.A. group's last local stop was a September 2018 concert at Little Caesars Arena.

