After swearing off touring forever (and then going back on their word, shocker), the Crüe is back and will play the downtown stadium Aug. 20

Mötley Crüe is back — you didn't really think the band would stay gone, did you? — and they're heading to Comerica Park next summer with a few friends in tow.

The Crüe is slated to join fellow '80s rockers Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at the Detroit Tigers home on Aug. 20, promoters announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the rock and roll extravaganza go on sale Dec. 13.

The show, part of a North American summer tour, marks the return of the Crüe, who swore up and down that the band's 2014-15 world tour was its final outing. The band members even signed supposed legal documentation that prevented them from ever touring again.

Documents were made to be broken, however, and the band swears a new generation of fans have been begging to see the Crüe live since this year's the band's rowdy biopic "The Dirt" premiered on Netflix earlier this year. (Those fans will not be getting the '80s version of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, it should be noted.)

The Comerica Park show comes a day after Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's "Hella Mega" tour plays the downtown stadium. Both concerts come during a week-long Tigers road trip; after the team's Aug. 16 game against the Texas Rangers, they don't play another home game until opening a four-day series against the Houston Astros on Aug. 24.

They're not the only acts playing Comerica next summer; Billy Joel steps up to the plate on July 10.

Mötley Crüe's last area concert was an August 2015 show at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

For Def Leppard, the show marks the band's second Comerica Park concert in just over two years, following a blowout at the ballpark with Journey in July 2018.

