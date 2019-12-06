Em dissed Cannon in a new verse, Cannon responded on his L.A. morning show and Instagram

The beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon has been reignited.

In a verse on Fat Joe's new album, released Friday, Eminem once again brings up Mariah Carey, one of his favorite targets, as well as Cannon, her ex-husband.

"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note/ but that other dude's whipped, that (expletive) got him neutered," Eminem raps on the track, titled "Lord Above." (Cannon is the "other dude" Em's referencing.)

"Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped, almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do (expletive)" he raps. "I let her chop my (expletive) off, too ’fore I lost to you, Nick."

It didn't take long for Cannon to respond on his Los Angeles morning radio show, "Nick Cannon Mornings."

"We should change his name from Eminem to, like, Percocet. What's the pill that old people take? We gon' call him Cialis," Cannon, 39, said of Eminem, 47. "Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you wanna pop. Should I respond back to this? It's not worthy of a response."

Ah but he did respond, posting an image to his Instagram of the artists that appear on Fat Joe's "Family Ties" album, covering Eminem's face with an emoji of a grandpa and writing in the caption that Fat Joe "even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!!" He then challenged him to a battle on his "Wild n' Out" stage.

The shots are the latest in the long-standing back-and-forth between Eminem and Cannon, which dates back to Eminem's 2009 song "Bagpipes from Baghdad," in which Em referenced both Carey and Cannon.

Cannon challenged Em to a fight in 2016. The confrontation never happened, but earlier this year on a podcast with rapper T.I., Cannon said Eminem apologized to him over the beef in private.

While Em and Cannon continue to have their disagreements, Carey is doing just fine. Her 25-year-old "All I Want for Christmas is You" is climbing Billboard's Hot 100 tally, and is No. 18 on this week's chart.

