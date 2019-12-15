Chance the Rapper canceled his "Big Tour," which included a stop in Detroit, citing his desire to spend more time with his family.

"I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best," Chance said in a post on Instagram on Sunday. "I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date."

Chance the Rapper performs at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Thursday May 18, 2017.

The rapper apologized to anyone who had already bought a ticket to one of the tour's concerts. He was scheduled to perform at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit in February, reports s

"Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year," Chance said. "I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there."

Chance, 26, released his debut studio album, "The Big Day," in July.

Chance the Rapper's last area concert was a May 2017 visit to the Palace of Auburn Hills.

