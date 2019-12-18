Artist Spotlight: Miles Goedert
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Miles Goedert
Sound: Classical viola
Background: Just 17 years old, Goedert is a student at the International Academy Central in Dearborn Heights. He's been the principal violist of the Detroit Metropolitan Youth Symphony since his freshman year of high school and he's also a composer.
Next: Hear Goedert play during Sunday's performance of the Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" at the Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward in Detroit. He'll perform Saint-Saëns’ “Dying Swan" as part of the ballet. Showtimes are noon, 4 and 8 p.m. but Geodert is performing in the 8 p.m. show only. Tickets start at $29. Visit 313Presents.com for more information.
Melody Baetens
