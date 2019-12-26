Detroit punk/garage band the Stools (Photo: Angeline Castillo)

Name: The Stools

Line up: Will Lorenz, guitar and vocals; Krystian Quint, bass and vocals; Charles Stahl, drums.

Sound: This young, local trio plays low-fi punk, blues and garage rock.

Next: To follow up on the band's EP, "When I Left," which was released by Third Man Records in March, the Stools will record at their show Saturday at the Outer Limits. This material will be released as a cassette tape on Painters Tapes label early next year. Doors open at 8 p.m. for Saturday's show and Zilched and Caveman & Bam Bam are also on the bill. It's $5 to get in to the Outer Limits, which is at 5507 Caniff in Detroit. Visit facebook.com/thestoolsdetroit for more information.

Melody Baetens

